Posted: May 24, 2017

McDonald’s Giving Away $10,000 Scholarship to One Young Woman, Could It Be You?

McDonald’s Giving Away $10,000 Scholarship to One Young Woman, Could It Be You?
McDonald’s Giving Away $10,000 Scholarship to One Young Woman, Could It Be You?

By Estee

Power 953 News

McDonald’s, together with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), will recognize one exceptional young woman through its fourth annual 365Black Community Choice Youth Award.

You can visit www.365Black.com to nominate a young woman, who is making a positive impact in her community. Nominations are being accepted now through May 31, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. Central Time.
One winner will be selected to receive a $10,000 scholarship and be honored alongside celebrities, philanthropists and influencers at the 14th annual 365Black Awards taking place in New Orleans during the 23rd annual ESSENCE Festival® presented by Coca-Cola®.

There are no comments yet.

 
 
