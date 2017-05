McDonald’s, together with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), will recognize one exceptional young woman through its fourth annual 365Black Community Choice Youth Award.

May 31, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. Central Time. You can visit www.365Black.com to nominate a young woman, who is making a positive impact in her community. Nominations are being accepted now throughCentral Time.

One winner will be selected to receive a $10,000 scholarship and be honored alongside celebrities, philanthropists and influencers at the 14th annual 365Black Awards taking place in New Orleans during the 23rd annual ESSENCE Festival® presented by Coca-Cola®.