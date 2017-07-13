McDonald’s is giving customers a sweet way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.

McDs is giving away free vanilla soft serve cones on July 16.

Anyone with the official McDonald’s app can get the free treat Sunday, but for those who order one between 2 and 5 p.m., they could get free soft serve for life. Wait, whaaaaaaaat?!

McDonald’s began changing its formula in 2016 to no longer include artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

“The positive changes we’ve made to our menu, including our vanilla soft serve, show we are fully committed to continuing to raise the bar at McDonald’s,” Darci Forrest, senior director of menu innovation at McDonald’s said in a news release. “We are thanking all our guests with free vanilla soft serve on National Ice Cream Day. And we are excited to see which lucky individual will be handed a special Golden Arches Cone, signifying free soft serve for life.”