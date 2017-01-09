Now Playing
Posted: January 09, 2017

Meek and Nicki Break Up, Over Another Dude?

Meek and Nicki Break Up, Over Another Dude?

We already know Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have broken up and the reason was supposedly because he was messing with another chick. Now we are hearing that it was because of another man! And nope, not that Nicki was cheating, but that Meek spent way too much time with his boys during her birthday weekend.

They went to Turks and Caicos and while Nicki was rockin’ her beautiful bikini, he was out drinking, partying and celebrating without her.

Nicki reportedly dumped him that weekend and left without him.


