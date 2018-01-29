Meek Mill Gets A Set Back In Prison

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Meek Mill suffers another setback from getting out of prison.

According to TMZ, Meek Mill’s lawyer claimed that judge was trying to get him out of his Roc Nation deal for one her friends. But the transcript didn’t bear no merit.

It was Meek Mills probation officer who gave him praises and he said: “What I like about Charlie, he is not invested in Meek Mills. He is invested in Robert Williams [Meek’s real name].”

The judge did not advocate for Meek Mill and is now trying to distance herself and said “I don’t want the record to suggest who your management is or is not.”

Meek lawyers said they think it was inappropriate for the judge and his 2 to 4 years sentence should be thrown out.

There is also another investigation over a clerk giving Meek Mill a note asking him to pay for her son college tuition.