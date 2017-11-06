Meek Mill Goes Back To Jail

By nigelsealy

Rapper Meek Mill might have taken the biggest L yet. Meek Mill went to court today and the judge wasn’t not pleased with his recent behavior for the past couple months and sent him back to jail for violating his probation.

According to TMZ, the judge sentenced Meek Mill 2 to 4 years in jail for violating his probation for a St.Louis fight and reckless driving in NYC even though both charges were dropped.

So there will be no new Meek Mill music for a while.

