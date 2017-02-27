Meek Mill Makes Homeless Man do Pushups For $20

Meek Mill made a whole bunch of his fans angry when he posted a video of himself making a homeless man do pushups for $20.

He tells him, “Gimme 10 pushups and Imma give you $20. We ain’t givin’ out no free money.”

The man seems to have some kind of shakiness in his hands and his voice, but he DOES do the pushups.

You can see the video, and peoples’ reactions to it here. Careful! There might be some profanity in the background. It’s hard to tell.