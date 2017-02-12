Now Playing
Posted: February 11, 2017

Migos Offset kicked off airline

Migos Offset kicked off airline
Migos Offset kicked off airline

When an airlines asks you to get off the phone during a flight, that’s what they mean. Offset of the Migos learned that the hard way recently. The rapper was kicked off an American Airlines flight for being on the phone. He made a video dissing the airline. See below (WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE)

Follow me on Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and more —> @DJNAILZ


