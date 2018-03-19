Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: March 19, 2018

Migos Teams Up With Drake In Walk It Talk It Music Video

Comments

Related

View Larger
Migos Teams Up With Drake In Walk It Talk It Music Video
View Larger
Migos Teams Up With Drake In Walk It Talk It Music Video
View Larger
Migos Teams Up With Drake In Walk It Talk It Music Video
View Larger
Migos Teams Up With Drake In Walk It Talk It Music Video

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Migos and Drake take it back to the 70’s in their new music video Walk It Talk It.

In the beginning of the music video Jamie Foxx plays the role of Soul Train host Don Cornelius an introduces ‘the migos’.

Check out the full video below:

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation