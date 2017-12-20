Now Playing
Posted: December 20, 2017

Migos Teams with Pharrell In New Track Called “Stir Fry”

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

The follow-up to Migos Culture is on it’s way and it might come up sometime in 2018.
Now, Migos has teamed up with Pharrell in a brand new track called  Stir Fry. 

The previously tracks that have been released from Migos has been Motorsport which features Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been doing well in on the charts.

There hasn’t been an official tracklist revealed for Culture 2 but with Migos track record we can expect some fire songs on the new album.

Check out the song below:


