Posted: November 10, 2017
Mike Tyson flew to Chile to do a promo for a TV network, but he wasn’t allowed in, the authorities there denied him entry
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Mike Tyson
flew to Chile to do a promo for a TV network, but he wasn’t allowed in. The authorities there denied him entry because he
doesn’t, “meet requirements for entry” . . . apparently because of his criminal record.
Tyson served three years of a six-year sentence for rape back in the ’90s . . . and he’s also been convicted of assault and
cocaine possession.
The authorities turned him around, and put him on a flight back to the U.S. Four years ago, he had a similar problem when
he was blocked from entering Britain. Tyson hasn’t commented.
