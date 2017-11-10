By Estee

Power 953 News

Mike Tyson flew to Chile to do a promo for a TV network, but he wasn’t allowed in. The authorities there denied him entry because he doesn’t, “meet requirements for entry” . . . apparently because of his criminal record.

Tyson served three years of a six-year sentence for rape back in the ’90s . . . and he’s also been convicted of assault and cocaine possession.

The authorities turned him around, and put him on a flight back to the U.S. Four years ago, he had a similar problem when he was blocked from entering Britain. Tyson hasn’t commented.