Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: January 03, 2018

Mike Tyson Is Opening a 40-Acre Pot Farm in California

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Recreational marijuana became legal in California at midnight on New Year’s.  And Mike Tyson is already planning to cash in on it.

Late last month, he broke ground on a 40-acre pot farm in California City, California.

Half of the land will be used to grow pot.  The other half will have a supply store . . . an extraction facility . . . a factory for edibles . . . a pot-growing SCHOOL . . . a campground for ‘glamping,’ a.k.a. luxury camping . . . and a small amphitheater.

So it kind of sounds like a pot farm that’s also a mini pot-smoking RESORT.

He says the goal is to grow high-grade cannabis, including medical marijuana that helps with things like inflammation, but doesn’t get you high.  It’s not clear when he plans to open up shop.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation