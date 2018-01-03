Mike Tyson Is Opening a 40-Acre Pot Farm in California

By Estee

Power 953 News

Recreational marijuana became legal in California at midnight on New Year’s. And Mike Tyson is already planning to cash in on it.

Late last month, he broke ground on a 40-acre pot farm in California City, California.

Half of the land will be used to grow pot. The other half will have a supply store . . . an extraction facility . . . a factory for edibles . . . a pot-growing SCHOOL . . . a campground for ‘glamping,’ a.k.a. luxury camping . . . and a small amphitheater.

So it kind of sounds like a pot farm that’s also a mini pot-smoking RESORT.

He says the goal is to grow high-grade cannabis, including medical marijuana that helps with things like inflammation, but doesn’t get you high. It’s not clear when he plans to open up shop.