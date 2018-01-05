Now Playing
Posted: January 05, 2018

Nas and Nicki Minaj SPLIT?

By Estee

Power 953 News

TMZ is reporting that Nas and Nicki Minaj are DONE.  They’ve been dating since around June of last year . . . but a source  says they called it quits a few weeks ago because they were struggling to make a long-distance relationship work.

There have been rumors that Nicki is pregnant, but TMZ says that’s NOT true.  There’s no official word on their status.


There are no comments yet.

 
 
