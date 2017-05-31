Nas writes a “Trump Era” open letter

Legendary rapper Nas has penned an open letter about the Trump Era of the United States. It’s no secret that many artist in Hip Hop and Pop are NOT supporters of the President. Nas let’s you know exactly where he stands.

“The only way the black man gets a little piece in America is if he takes the O.J. stance: “I’m not black, I’m O.J.” When you ignore the shit that’s happening to people you can live in this fantasy, this American fantasy that you belong to… who? You ignore what’s happening, and that gives you peace. Because what’s going on is enough to make people insane.” He writes.

“So where do I stand? I stand just as a man, doing what I have to do. Doing what I was born to do. No one can tell me who I am. No one can tell me where I can go and cannot go.” Read the entire letter Actions Speak Louder Than Words.