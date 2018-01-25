Nelly Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two More Women

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Nelly’s rape accuser comes forward with more allegations against the rapper with two more accusers. In a new lawsuit against rapper Nelly the accuser claims that Nelly had a pattern of sexual abuse after his concerts.

A woman claims that Nelly allegedly grabbed her leg and put his hand under her skirt without her permission. In addition, another woman claims that Nelly invited backstage and did a sexual act in front of her without her consent just before performing a sexual act on him.

In the lawsuit the accuser is asking for unspecified damages. Nelly team has not responded to the additional claims by the accuser.