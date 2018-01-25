Now Playing
Posted: January 25, 2018

Nelly Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two More Women

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Nelly’s rape accuser comes forward with more allegations against the rapper with two more accusers. In a new lawsuit against rapper Nelly the accuser claims that Nelly had a  pattern of sexual abuse after his concerts.

A woman claims that Nelly allegedly grabbed her leg and put his hand under her skirt without her permission. In addition, another woman claims that Nelly invited backstage and did a sexual act in front of her without her consent just before performing a sexual act on him.

In the lawsuit the accuser is asking for unspecified damages. Nelly team has not responded to the additional claims by the accuser.

