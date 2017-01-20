Nelly addresses Drake Beef

For some reason, everyone on social media has been arguing who’s better between Drake and Nelly. But before it could get TOO heated, Nelly diffused the situation.

Yesterday, he said, “It’s not me against him. Drake is a dope artist and a cool dude. Drake has shown me a lot of love. People compare, that’s what we do. To me, there’s room for everybody, and everybody takes pieces of everybody [musically]. I don’t think it’s a bad thing.

“I’m just happy my fans are still loving Nelly.”