Never Blow Birthday Candles Out Again… You Could Get Sick

See, THIS is why people are rebelling against things like “science” and “facts.” Because they ruin EVERYTHING.

A new study out of Clemson University found that when someone blows out the candles on a birthday cake, it increases the amount of bacteria on the cake by an average of 1,500%. And in some cases, the amount of bacteria can increase 14,000%.

Now . . . even with all that extra bacteria, the researchers say your chances of getting sick are still pretty low. But if the person celebrating their birthday is a little sick, it’s probably best NOT to have them blow out their candles.