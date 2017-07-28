Now Playing
Posted: July 28, 2017

Never Blow Birthday Candles Out Again… You Could Get Sick

By Estee

Power 953 News

See, THIS is why people are rebelling against things like “science” and “facts.”  Because they ruin EVERYTHING.

A new study out of Clemson University found that when someone blows out the candles on a birthday cake, it increases the amount of bacteria on the cake by an average of 1,500%.  And in some cases, the amount of bacteria can increase 14,000%.

Now . . . even with all that extra bacteria, the researchers say your chances of getting sick are still pretty low.  But if the person celebrating their birthday is a little sick, it’s probably best NOT to have them blow out their candles.

 

 

 


