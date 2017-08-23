Now Playing
Posted: August 23, 2017

New Dating Term: “Stashing” Is When Someone Keeps You Hidden From Their Family and Friends

By Estee

Power 953 News

“Stashing” . . . that’s when you’re dating someone, and it seems to be going well, but they’ve never introduced you to their friends or family.  In other words, they seem to be hiding you . . . and you don’t know why.

Maybe it’s because they aren’t so confident in their future with you . . . maybe it’s because they’re also seeing someone else . . . or maybe it’s one of the other 50 paranoid scenarios you’re dreaming of.  Have a great day.


There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
