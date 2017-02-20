Now Playing
Posted: February 20, 2017

Nick Cannon sued for stealing big idea

Nick Cannon sued for stealing big idea

Nick Cannon has some explaining to do! He created an app called N’credible where amateur singers, models, rappers and comedians can upload videos and potentially be managed by Cannon, but Enrico Taylor says the whole plan was his idea.

Taylor says he met Nick in early 2015 to get him on board with HIS company, “I Discover Stars.” Taylor says he told Nick how he’d already teamed with Birdman to run a digital talent search for Cash Money Records — and Nick loved the idea because he was “growing tired of his ‘America’s Got Talent’ job.”

But he claims Nick went radio silent and then 5 months later, BOOM … N’credible was born.

Now he’s suing for $1,750,000.


