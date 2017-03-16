Now Playing
Posted: March 16, 2017

Nick Cannon working on Hollywood movie

Nick Cannon working on Hollywood movie

Nick Cannon and Birdman working no a movie together.

They’re teaming up to produce a basketball movie. It’s like “Save the Last Dance” meets “Love & Basketball” meets “Above the Rim.”

We’re told Nick wrote the pitch and presented the idea to Birdman. They will also appear on screen and word is The Game has also locked down a role.

