Posted: November 09, 2017

Nicki Minaj Brother Found Guilty In Child Rape Charge

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Nicki Minaj brother Jelani Maraj was found guilty for endangering and raping a child. He faces 25 years to life in prison and we be sentenced on December 14th.

The trial lasted 3 weeks and Nicki never testified in the case against her brother. According to TMZ,  Madeline Singas hoped the verdict would bring closure to the family.

 

 


