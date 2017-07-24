Nicki Minaj Creates A Snapchat Account And Fans Won’t Stop Calling Her

By nigelsealy

Nicki Minaj finally joins Snapchat and learns the price of fame.

Nicki shared her Snapchat handle on her Instagram. And told fans “Yo can y’all teach me how to use this? wtf I wanna show y’all how a bad btch posts her first snap but ,” she posted.

After that post, Nicki fans went to her Snapchat and started calling and sending the star messages. Afterwards, Nicki said in a post on Instagram “Can you guys please stop calling me, look I can’t get back to my settings, and the calls don’t stop”.

One fan asked for Nicki to pay for their college the fan said ““Bitch you ignoring my calls! Pay for my college tuition sis. I’m in the fourth year at medical school in London. Gon’ be saving a bitch life,”

Nicki said ““Omgggggggg why y’all doin this to me? Candice can’t even help me. They gotta call Snapchat now ,” . That’s the price of fame for Nicki Minaj.

