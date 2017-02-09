Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: February 09, 2017

Nicki Minaj defends boy who is being bullied

Comments

Related

View Larger
Nicki Minaj defends boy who is being bullied

Nicki Minaj is sticking up for a boy who’s being bullied by his classmates . . . and she knows him, because his mom was her fifth grade teacher.  Nicki posted a video of the kid, and said, “I’m so proud of you for being so brave . . . anyone bullying you is simply just intimidated by your GREATNESS and POTENTIAL.”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation