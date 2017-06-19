Nicki Minaj Faces Backlash Over BET Awards Snubb

With the BET Awards approaching this coming weekend. Everyone would think Nicki Minaj will be performing or attending the award.

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram and said the only award show she will be attending is “NBA Awards Ceremony which is a day after the BET Awards. Drake will be hosting the first annual NBA Award show.

Her decision to not show up to the BET Awards is interesting since Nicki Minaj is up against Remy Ma , Cardi B and Missy Elliot. But we will have to wait an see what happens when the BET Award show air this Sunday.

Check out the post: