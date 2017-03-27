Now Playing
Posted: March 27, 2017

Nicki Minaj "No Frauds"Video will be reshoot in the wake London Attacks

Nicki Minaj “No Frauds”Video will be reshoot in the wake London Attacks
Nicki Minaj “No Frauds”Video will be reshoot in the wake London Attacks
Nicki Minaj “No Frauds”Video will be reshoot in the wake London Attacks
Nicki Minaj “No Frauds”Video will be reshoot in the wake London Attacks

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

In the wake of the London attacks, Nicki Minaj has decided to re-shoot her Friday. A couple days before the tragic events in London, Minaj had shoot some scenes on Westminster Bridge for her video “No Frauds”.

In the Instagram post below Nicki is seen wearing black and diamond-studded headdress and corset for the “No Frauds” while in London.


