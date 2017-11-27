Now Playing
Posted: November 27, 2017

Nicki Minaj Gives Fans Two choices a Baby or Album.

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Nicki Minaj has been working on her new album for a while now.  Over the weekend, Nicki teased fans and asked an open question to whether she should come out with a new album or have baby.

Nicki Minaj even posted a couple of pictures of her rumor boyfriend Nas.

Instagram Photo


