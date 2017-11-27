Nicki Minaj Gives Fans Two choices a Baby or Album.

By nigelsealy

Nicki Minaj has been working on her new album for a while now. Over the weekend, Nicki teased fans and asked an open question to whether she should come out with a new album or have baby.

Y’all want the album or the baby? Cuz ch- y’all ain’t bout to get both https://t.co/Bz5BJxGeX7 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) November 26, 2017

Nicki Minaj even posted a couple of pictures of her rumor boyfriend Nas.