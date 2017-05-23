Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: May 23, 2017

Nicki Minaj Helps Indian Village

Comments

Related

View Larger
Nicki Minaj Helps Indian Village
View Larger
Nicki Minaj Helps Indian Village

By Estee

Power 953 News

Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj got some press for randomly paying off the college bills of some of her Twitter followers.  And apparently she’s been donating money to a small Indian village for the past few years, to bring water to the area.

She posted a video of someone speaking about it from the village.  She captioned it, “This is the kind of thing that makes me feel the most proud . . .

“The money I’ve sent to this village in India for the last couple years, has gotten them a Computer Center, a Tailoring Institute, a Reading Program and two water wells.”

She said she gave the money through her pastor.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation