Nicki Minaj Helps Indian Village

Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj got some press for randomly paying off the college bills of some of her Twitter followers. And apparently she’s been donating money to a small Indian village for the past few years, to bring water to the area.

She posted a video of someone speaking about it from the village. She captioned it, “This is the kind of thing that makes me feel the most proud . . .

“The money I’ve sent to this village in India for the last couple years, has gotten them a Computer Center, a Tailoring Institute, a Reading Program and two water wells.”

She said she gave the money through her pastor.