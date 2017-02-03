Now Playing
Posted: February 03, 2017

Nicki Minaj’s mansion burglarized

Nicki Minaj’s mansion burglarized

Someone burglarized Nicki Minaj’s L.A. mansion and stole $200,000 worth of jewelry and other property.  Police sources say the place was pretty torn up.  The thieves destroyed furniture and picture frames and … even cut up Nicki’s clothes?! Why tho?

Nicki was out of town at the time.

 


