Posted: May 10, 2017

Nicki Minaj & Nas Picture Fuel Dating Rumors

Nicki Minaj & Nas Picture Fuel Dating Rumors
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Singer Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj & Nas Picture Fuel Dating Rumors
Nicki Minaj & Nas Picture Fuel Dating Rumors

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Last night Nicki Minaj, posted a picture on Instagram with her and Nas looking booed up.

Which lead many to think is Nicki and Nas an item? Or they planning to work on music together for her new album. We will just have to wait and see.

The Queens rappers had matching chains, diamond necklaces pendants.  Nonetheless, Nicki and Nas worked together in her “Right By My Side” video.

Check out the video below:


