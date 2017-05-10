Nicki Minaj & Nas Picture Fuel Dating Rumors

Last night Nicki Minaj, posted a picture on Instagram with her and Nas looking booed up.

Which lead many to think is Nicki and Nas an item? Or they planning to work on music together for her new album. We will just have to wait and see.

The Queens rappers had matching chains, diamond necklaces pendants. Nonetheless, Nicki and Nas worked together in her “Right By My Side” video.

Check out the video below: