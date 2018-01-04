Nicki Minaj & Nas Relationship Is Now Over

By nigelsealy

Even though neither Nas nor Nicki admitted that they were dating. There fling is now officially over and the two are looking to focus on their careers and business venture.

According to TMZ, the two who have been dating since June called it quits a couple weeks ago due to the relationship running out of steam. In addition, there was rumors that Nicki Minaj might be pregnant but was told that their was no truth.

The two mutually respect one another and have no bad blood since the break up.