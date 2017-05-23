Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Rumors of Dating Nas

Nicki Minaj was on the Ellen Degeneres show an opened up about her Billboard Music Awards performance and about the rumors of her dating Nas.

When Ellen asked Nicki about the rumors of dating Queens rapper Nas. Nicki reaction was priceless. In addition, Nicki told Ellen “We’re both from Queens. He is the King of Queens and I’d like to think I’m the Queen of Queens. He’s a rap legend” I have respect for him and he’s kind of cute too,”

Nicki told Ellen that “I might make an exception to the rule for him” He’s so dope”

Check out the video: