Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: May 23, 2017

Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Rumors of Dating Nas

Comments

Related

View Larger
Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Rumors of Dating Nas
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Rapper Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
View Larger
Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Rumors of Dating Nas

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Nicki Minaj was on the Ellen Degeneres show an opened up about her Billboard Music Awards performance and about the rumors of her dating Nas.

When Ellen asked Nicki about the rumors of  dating Queens rapper Nas. Nicki reaction was priceless. In addition, Nicki told Ellen “We’re both from Queens. He is the King of Queens and I’d like to think I’m the Queen of Queens. He’s a rap legend” I have respect for him and he’s kind of cute too,”

Nicki told Ellen that “I might make an exception to the rule for him” He’s so dope”

Check out the video:

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation