Posted: May 21, 2017

Nicki Minaj Opens The Billboard With a Bang

Nicki Minaj Opens The Billboard With a Bang
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Rapper Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj Opens The Billboard With a Bang
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: DJ David Guetta (top) and rapper Nicki Minaj (L) perform onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj Opens The Billboard With a Bang
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Rapper Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj Opens The Billboard With a Bang
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: DJ David Guetta (top) and rapper Nicki Minaj (L) perform onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj Opens The Billboard With a Bang
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Rapper Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj Opens The Billboard With a Bang
Nicki Minaj Opens The Billboard With a Bang

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Nicki Minaj did not play around with her performance. She came out and performed “No Frauds” and many other hit songs to open up the Billboard Music Awards.

Check out the performance below:


