Posted: May 08, 2017

Nicki Minaj Paying Fans’ College Tuitions Now?

By Estee

Power 953 News

Nicki Minaj was promoting a contest where people could win a free trip to meet her at the Billboard Music Awards, and someone asked, “Well you wanna pay for my tuition?”

Nicki replied, “Show me straight A’s that I can verify with your school and I’ll pay it.  Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!”  And they were off to the races.  $500 here, $1,000 there, and pretty soon she was up to 26K!

She even said she’ll do more in a month or two.

Check out a bunch of the Tweets here.

 

 


