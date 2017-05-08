Sign in with your existing account
Nicki Minaj Paying Fans’ College Tuitions Now?
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Nicki Minaj was promoting a contest where people could win a free trip to meet her at the
Billboard Music Awards, and someone asked, “Well you wanna pay for my tuition?”
Nicki replied, “Show me straight A’s that I can verify with your school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!” And they were off to the races. $500 here, $1,000 there, and pretty soon she was up to 26K!
She even said she’ll do more in a month or two.
Check out a bunch of the Tweets
here.
