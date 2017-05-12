Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: May 12, 2017

Nicki Minaj Pays it Forward To Fans With Over $10K In College Tuition

Comments

Related

View Larger
Nicki Minaj Pays it Forward To Fans With Over $10K In College Tuition
View Larger
Nicki Minaj Pays it Forward To Fans With Over $10K In College Tuition
View Larger
Nicki Minaj Pays it Forward To Fans With Over $10K In College Tuition

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Nicki Minaj is the real MVP for this. We told you a couple weeks ago that Nicki Minaj would be setting up payment system to pay for student loans and payments for college.

Now, Nicki recently followed up with confirmed payment to eight lucky fans that have been covered for college.  There more to come from Nicki Minaj in the next couple months.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation