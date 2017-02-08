Nicki Minaj Posts Pregnant Baby Belly Pic on her IG

Don’t get your hopes up. Beyonce and Ciara may be expecting, but it doesn’t look like Nicki will be joining them just yet, despite the pic she posted on her IG.

Yesterday, Nicki reposted a clearly photoshopped photo of herself rocking a huge baby bump, writing in the caption, “I was gonna wait to share the news but…” She also used the hashtag #ATBIMS, which is an acronym of one of her most popular lyrics, “All these b*tches is my sons.”