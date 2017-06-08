Now Playing
Posted: June 08, 2017

Nicki Minaj Praised By Rapper Yo Gotti

Nicki Minaj Praised By Rapper Yo Gotti

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Nicki Minaj was recently praised by Yo Gotti during a Billboard.  Yo Gotti said that “Whether it’s something small like the mix and master, she’s involved, and I have a lot of respect for her because of that”.

In addition, Yo Gotti “They’ll do their verse and not give a f**k how the artwork is […] she be on her s**t and that’s how I am”.


