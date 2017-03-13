Now Playing
Posted: March 13, 2017

Nicki Minaj takin' shots at Meek Mill

Nicki Minaj takin’ shots at Meek Mill

Nicki Minaj took some shots at Meek Mill during a special guest performance with Drake in Paris. 

Drake stunned the concertgoers in Paris on his “Boy Meets World” tour, when he reunited with Nicki on the stage.

Nicki came out and performed her songs with Drake, including “Moment 4 Life,” “Truffle Butter” and her Remy Ma dis, “No Frauds.”

Nicki stopped half way through her set and gave women advice — it was more of a jab at Meek an his Dream Chasers movement.


