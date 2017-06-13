Sign in with your existing account
Nicki Minaj Talks About New “Classic Hip-Hop” Album
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Nicki Minaj has been in on going feud with Remy Ma for a while now. But that has not stopped the star from working on her new album.
In an interview, Minaj said that her new album will be a “classic hip-hop album that people will never forget”. When asked about features for her upcoming album Minaj confirmed appearances from Lil Wayne & Drake.
In addition, Nicki was asked about possibly working with Dr.Dre and said “I never thought about that, but you know what? That’s a dope idea. Of course I worked with Em on my first album, and of course I love Em…That would be nice, that would be beautiful.”
