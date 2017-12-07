Now Playing
Posted: December 08, 2017

It’s Not Everyday We See Beyonce Shopping At Target

By Estee

Power 953 News

Beyonce is one of us? Yuuuuup. Bey was seen at Target, es Tar-jayyy.

Looks like she was trying to conceal her identity — definitely didn’t work. let her hair Customers quickly identified her.  Looks like she was cruising the toy aisles with her mom, Tina.

Pics from TMZ

 


