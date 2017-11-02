It’s official: Beyonce will star in Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ remake

By Estee

It’s official: Beyonce will play Simba’s girlfriend Nala in Disney’s CGI remake of “The Lion King”. Yesterday, she posted a picture of the cast on Facebook.

Donald Glover is playing Simba . . . while James Earl Jones is back as Simba’s dad Mufasa . . . because anyone else would just be LAME. Alfre Woodard will play Sarabi, Mufasa’s wife and Simba’s mother.

Billy Eichner is Timon the meerkat, and Seth Rogen will do the voice of his warthog buddy Pumba.

And John Kani is the monkey wise man Rafiki, who was originally played by the recently-departed Robert Guillaume. You’d know Kani as the Black Panther’s father in “Captain America: Civil War” and the upcoming “Black Panther” movie.

The movie is due in theaters in the summer of 2019.