Posted: November 03, 2017

Ohhhh, to be a Kardashian… Khloe brought her own makeup and lighting crew to the DMV

By Estee

Power 953 News

Oh gosh… Khloe Kardashian wanted the perfect driver’s license photo, so she decided to bring her own portrait lighting and makeup artist to the DMV.

Khloe brought lighting director Landon Hosto and her friend Malika Haqq to the DMV to help improve her driver’s license photo.

After getting touched up by Haqq, Kardashian posed for her official portrait while Hosto held up a giant ring light in front of her for the DMV camera to shoot through.

Kardashian was pleased with the way her photo turned out.

 


