An online petition is circulating that demands Chris Brown be removed from the RCA label after a photo appeared on social media showing him with his hands wrapped around a woman’s neck.

Even though Brown said the photo was a joke and that he and the woman were just playing, a call was issued for his removal from RCA.

Brown responded, “Thanks for all the publicity today. Y’all know damn well I ain’t going down that road. There is no need to even defend myself on the matter. Everyone that’s around (girl/guy) are my HOMIES. NO FOUL PLAY … NO IGNORANT —-. End of discussion. LOVE”