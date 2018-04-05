Now Playing
Posted: April 05, 2018

An online petition is circulating that demands Chris Brown be removed from the RCA label

By Estee

Power 953 News

An online petition is circulating that demands Chris Brown be removed from the RCA label after a photo appeared on social media showing him with his hands wrapped around a woman’s neck.
Even though Brown said the photo was a joke and that he and the woman were just playing, a call was issued for his removal from RCA.
Brown responded, “Thanks for all the publicity today. Y’all know damn well I ain’t going down that road. There is no need to even defend myself on the matter. Everyone that’s around (girl/guy) are my HOMIES. NO FOUL PLAY … NO IGNORANT —-. End of discussion. LOVE”
