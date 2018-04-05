Sign in with your existing account
An online petition is circulating that demands Chris Brown be removed from the RCA label
By
Estee
Power 953 News
An online petition is circulating that demands Chris Brown be removed from the RCA label after a photo appeared on social
media showing him with his hands wrapped around a woman’s neck.
Even though Brown said the photo was a joke and that he and the woman were just playing, a call was issued for his removal
from RCA.
Brown responded, “Thanks for all the publicity today. Y’all know damn well I ain’t going down that road. There is no need
to even defend myself on the matter. Everyone that’s around (girl/guy) are my HOMIES. NO FOUL PLAY … NO IGNORANT —-. End of
discussion. LOVE”
