By Estee

Power 953 News

T-PAIN may be known for his mastery of AutoTune, but he’s going ACOUSTIC for a mini-tour in October that’ll hit cities like Boston, L.A., New York, and Chicago.

He was inspired by the “Tiny Desk” concert he did for NPR a few years ago, with nothing but an acoustic guitar. He says, quote, “All I see on social media is how all my fans want to see this in person, live, with their own eyes.” ( Billboard)