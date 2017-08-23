Sign in with your existing account
T-PAIN may be known for his mastery of AutoTune, but he’s going ACOUSTIC for a mini-tour
By
Estee
Power 953 News
T-PAIN may be known for his mastery of AutoTune, but he’s going ACOUSTIC for a mini-tour in October that’ll hit cities like
Boston, L.A., New York, and Chicago.
He was inspired by the “Tiny Desk” concert he did for NPR a few years ago, with nothing but an acoustic guitar. He says,
quote, “All I see on social media is how all my fans want to see this in person, live, with their own eyes.” (
Billboard)
