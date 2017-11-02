Sign in with your existing account
Posted: November 02, 2017
T-Pain Sues Lil Wayne Over ‘Carter 3’ Royalties
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
T-Pain is making sure to get his cut from Lil Wayne.
T-Pain is suing Lil Wayne for unpaid royalties from his album the
‘Carter 3‘ for a reportedly $500,000.
According to
TMZ, The
Carter 3 came out back in 2008 and T-Pain is suing over the song “
Got Money“. Lil Wayne is currently in a big legal battle with Cash Money for a reportedly $51 million and Universal Music Group over
profits for Nicki Minaj, Drake and Tyga.
