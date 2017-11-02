Now Playing
Posted: November 02, 2017

T-Pain Sues Lil Wayne Over ‘Carter 3’ Royalties

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

T-Pain is making sure to get his cut from Lil Wayne.

T-Pain is suing Lil Wayne for unpaid royalties from his album the ‘Carter 3‘ for a reportedly $500,000.

According to TMZ, The Carter 3 came out back in 2008 and T-Pain is suing over the song “ Got Money“. Lil Wayne is currently in a big legal battle with Cash Money  for a reportedly $51 million and Universal Music Group over profits for Nicki Minaj, Drake and Tyga.


