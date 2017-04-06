Now Playing
Posted: April 06, 2017

Pepsi Pulls Ad Featuring Kendall Jenner After Massive Backlash

Pepsi Pulls Ad Featuring Kendall Jenner After Massive Backlash
Pepsi Pulls Ad Featuring Kendall Jenner After Massive Backlash

By Estee

Power 953 News

Pepsi pulled the ad where Kendall Jenner basically solves an issue between protesters and police by giving a cop a Pepsi after it receives massive amounts of backlash.

They said, “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding.  Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize.”

They also apologized to KENDALL, for putting her through this.  Not surprisingly, she had no creative input on the ad.

There were plenty of great jokes about the ad on Twitter, but Dr. Martin Luther King’s daughter Bernice won the Internet with a picture of her dad in a confrontation with police, and the caption, “If only Daddy would have known about the power of Pepsi.”


There are no comments yet.

 
 
