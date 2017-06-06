Pharrell just made a little kid’s dream come true by getting him a ride to his concert and serenading him with the song “Happy” onstage.

Eight-year-old Reef Carneson suffers from acute lymphoblastic leukemia and has been in the hospital since he turned one. He’s a huge Pharrell fan and dreamed of meeting him someday.

Pharrell invited Reef to his Saturday night show in Philadelphia. However, Reef’s immune system is too weak for air travel, so Pharrell hired a private car to drive him all the way from Cincinnati.