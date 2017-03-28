Now Playing
Posted: March 28, 2017

Pharrell Releasing a Musical All About His Life

Pharrell Releasing a Musical All About His Life
Pharrell Releasing a Musical All About His Life

By Estee

Power 953 News

The musical will be based on Pharrell’s younger years in Virginia Beach. Initial reports suggest it will be similar to Romeo and Juliet, but with songs.

Fox is going to produce the musical. Pharrell has already worked with the network on the Oscar-nominated movie Hidden Figures. He acted as producer for the film, as well as providing much of the music.

___

At the age of 12, Pharrell was sent to a school for gifted children where he met Chad Hugo and they formed the Neptunes. He sold his first single at the age of 19.

 

 


