Posted: August 10, 2017

Playboi Carti’s “Yo Pierre” line came from…

By djnailz

Power 953 News

Playboi Carti is one of hip hop’s hottest young rappers coming up. His joint “Magnolia” caught people’s attention with the big sound and sound bite that says “Yo Pierre you wanna come out here?” This left many people trying to find out where the sample came from. Look no further.

 


