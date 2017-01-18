Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: January 18, 2017

Plies Was Arrested!

Comments

Related

View Larger
Plies Was Arrested!

Plies just got busted for DUI.

He was arrested and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail for allegedly being messed up behind the wheel.

He was released on a $500 bond the same day and awaits a court date.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation