Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: December 14, 2017

Post Malone considers Future to be “trap Jesus”

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Post Malone considers Future to be “trap Jesus.”  He  says, “I’ve always been a big Future fan.  He’s trap Jesus.  He’s got a lot of soul in his voice.

“A lot of haters don’t give him the credit he deserves because mainstream people will be like, ‘Oh, Auto-Tune.’  He’s a fantastic vocalist and he really has a lot of expression in his voice.  He makes some very sad songs but they’re still turnt up at the same time.  I can really appreciate that.”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation