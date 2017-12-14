By Estee

Power 953 News

Post Malone considers Future to be “trap Jesus.” He says, “I’ve always been a big Future fan. He’s trap Jesus. He’s got a lot of soul in his voice.

“A lot of haters don’t give him the credit he deserves because mainstream people will be like, ‘Oh, Auto-Tune.’ He’s a fantastic vocalist and he really has a lot of expression in his voice. He makes some very sad songs but they’re still turnt up at the same time. I can really appreciate that.”