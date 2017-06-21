POWER Artists react to Prodigy’s passing

Hip Hop lost another one yesterday. Prodigy of the legendary Hip Hop group Mobb Deep passed away in Las Vegas at the age of 42. There’s no official cause of death revealed, however Prodigy has had a public battle with sickle cell for decades. Many POWER artists showed their shock on Social Media.

Damn. RiP to the great one Prodigy. Rap game lost a legend the world lost a G. to and for his fam. Love. MOBB — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) June 20, 2017